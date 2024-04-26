Development of the next Star Wars Jedi may have just been confirmed

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment may have just unintentionally confirmed the development of a third Star Wars Jedi game.

This comes after the developers posting a job listing for Respawn – this listing is looking for a Senior Game Writer which could imply the developers are working on the next Star Wars Jedi game.

Notably, a few months after the second game was released the actor who voices the protagonist of the game, Cal Kestis, suggested that third game was already in the works.

However, it is possible this listing isn’t for the third game and instead for an entirely different title from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released on 28 April 2023 to generally positive feedback for its content and story but was universally panned for its lack-lustre optimisation and abundance of bugs.

Updates since then have addressed the bulk of these issues and left the title in a comfortably playable state for most.

Thanks to this, and the general praise the two games in the series have received for their story and gameplay, expectations are high for a third title.

A fact that is almost certainly not lost on EA and Respawn.

