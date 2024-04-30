EA shuts down four games this month

EA has announced the shutdown of four games in May, with the intention being to redirect resources away from maintaining these older titles for new projects.

The games that are being shutdown are EA Sports MLB Tap Sport Baseball 2023, F1 Mobile Racing, LOTR: Heroes of Middle-earth, and MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2022.

These game’s servers will be shut down on 24 May with those who enjoyed playing any of the four no longer being able to access their services.

While most of the titles are mobile games, their loss will no doubt impact their fans.

The mobile gaming space is constantly changing and this isn’t the first case of EA shutting down titles.

Earlier this year, in March, EA shut down seven other mobile games, including several Formula One racing titles, Micromachines World Series, and Rocket Arena.

In April, long-running mobile title Kim Kardashian Hollywood and the online features of Madden NFL 20.

