Next Resident Evil game announced to be in development

The next Resident Evil game has been confirmed to be in development after a brief segment at the end of the Capcom Next livestream.

Director Koshi Nakanishi will helm the ninth mainline entry in the popular horror and has noted that he initially struggled to work out what to do with the series after the seventh title.

“It was really difficult to figure out what to do after (Resident Evil) 7. But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details just yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

Nakanishi originally worked on Resident Evil 5 as its main designer, Resident Evil: Revelations as the director, and then as the director of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

Based on this, its possible the ninth game will feature significant changes from previous titles in an effort to shake things up.

A well-known leaker recently confirmed this with a claim that Resident Evil 9 will be an open-world game, the first for the series.

RE9 is expected to drop sometime in 2025, as based on past games Capcom tends to announce new Resident Evil installments around a year before they plan to release the game.

This also lines up with another insider report noting that the company was aiming for a 2025 release window for RE9 – the same report also correctly predicted the games announcement this year as well.

