Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands cross-play and PC specs revealed

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be released in South Africa on March 24 2022 and will support cross-play, 2K and Gearbox Software have confirmed.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will support multiplayer between all these platforms – allowing four friends to experience Tiny Tina’s story online or using local split screen.

Gearbox also said that the game will receive four DLC instalments after its release, and each of these will add a new world to explore that includes five levels and a final boss fight.

Additionally, Gearbox said it has specifically designed the levels and boss fights to be played repeatedly, as the risk and rewards of these runs will increase each time.

You can pre-order Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Epic Games for R1,069. Local PlayStation and Xbox prices have not been released yet.

The recommended PC requirements and trailer can be viewed below.

Recommended PC requirements Operating System: Windows 10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770 Memory: 16GB RAM Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB HDD: 75 GB DirectX: Version 11

Read: Elden Ring adds new content in latest patch