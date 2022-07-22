Neopets Hack leaks 60 million user accounts

Neopets is a virtual pet website released in the early 2000s and most recently was acquired by Net Dragon in 2017.

The online game boasts over 69 million accounts on its servers, and this leak of information may have compromised the email addresses and passwords of some.

Neopets clarified the announcement and hack on Twitter, indicating they had launched an investigation into the matter.

Neopets recently became aware that customer data may have been stolen. We immediately launched an investigation assisted by a leading forensics firm. We are also engaging law enforcement and enhancing the protections for our systems and our user data. (1/3) — neopets (@Neopets) July 21, 2022

If you have a Neopets account, changing your password would be a good idea.