Elden Ring adds new content in latest patch

FromSoftware has released patch 1.03 for Elden Ring, which not only provides balance and bug fixes, but also adds lots of new content.

The new content includes a function to record an icon and name of an NPC on the map after you encounter them – a welcome addition that solves one of the significant issues many have with the game and its NPC quests.

Likewise, FromSoftware has added new phases to several NPC questlines, and there are new summonable NPCs in multiple situations – which will prove handy for those who don’t play online but still need

Finally, FromSoftware also added an entirely new NPC named Jar-Bairn, whose purpose, appearance and location were not indicated in the patch notes.

The patch also included many balance changes that may influence your playthrough depending on what weapons, spells and strategies you’re using.

The most significant balance changes include:

Reduced skill damage for the popular Sword of Night and Flame.

Decreased damage and increased cast time for the Hoarfrost Stomp Ash of War.

Increased FP cost and lower duration time for the Barricade Ash of War.

Decreased damage and altered behaviour pattern for the Mimic Tear Ash.

Reduced FP cost and/or increased damage for many Sorceries.

The patch also included various bug fixes.

You can find the full patch notes here.

Read: Top 5 mobile games of all time