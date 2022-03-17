Dell launches 2 new gaming monitors

Dell has announced two new additions to its collection of gaming monitors – a Dell 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor and a Dell 32-inch USB-C Gaming Monitor.

Dell 32-inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor (G3223Q)

The 32-inch gaming monitor has a 144Hz variable refresh rate for PC gaming and supports 120Hz for the latest consoles.

It also includes two HDMI 2.1 outputs, a DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-C 3.2 gen 1 downstream ports, a USB-C 3.2 gen 1 upstream port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The monitor is also VESA certified for DisplayHDR 600, which ensures vivid colours and sharp images, and has a TUV Rheinland certification for a flicker-free experience.

However, it does not support Nvidia G-Sync.

Dell 32-inch USB-C Gaming Monitor (G3223D)

The second monitor boasts a 165Hz VRR for PC gaming and supports AMD FreeSync Premium, and Nvidia G-Sync for gaming with a VESA certified DisplayHDR 400.

It also has two HDMI 2.0 outports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB-C upstream port with an alternative mode with DisplayPort 1.4 support, a USB-C 3.2 gen 1 port and a USB gen 1 downstream port.

It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, and while it does not offer 4K at 120Hz on consoles, it can still hit high framerates on lower resolutions.

South African pricing is not yet available.

