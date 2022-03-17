The 5 best optional bosses in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has been out for several weeks now, and like all the games in the Elden Soulsborne Die Twice (Soulsborne Rings Die Twice? Ringsoulsborne Die twice?) series, the bosses are the main highlight of the experience.

Usually, in souls games, there are a few optional bosses that you can miss or choose not to fight, and Elden Ring and its open-world is no exception.

So which of these optional, well-hidden bosses are ones can’t you afford to miss?

Below are the five best optional bosses Elden Ring has to offer. Be warned these are late-game bosses, so here is your spoiler alert.

5. Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

If you’re pining for the cosmic horror of Bloodborne and lamenting its lack of a sequel, then Astel, Naturalborn of the Void is a boss fight you should enjoy.

Located at the very bottom of the world, after traversing several optional zones, the boss fight takes place in a strange, void-like cavern.

Astel is truly a sight to behold as he unleashes terrible celestial attacks, and scuttles around on his disturbing human, scorpion hand-legs.

Yes, he’s very Bloodborne looking indeed.

4. Lichdragon Fortissax

Dragons have always been fantastic to fight and Lichdragon Fortissax is no different.

To find and fight this optional dragon boss, you’ll have to traverse through another set of optional areas and progress an NPC’s questline.

Fortissax may not be the most demanding boss in the game, but he is one of the best designed; his sleek form, extensive moveset and red lightning all lend themselves towards an unforgettable boss fight.

It almost seems a shame to kill him. Almost.

3. Malenia, Blade of Miquella

Remember that lady with the metal arm in the trailer for Elden Ring? Well, you can fight her, and it isn’t easy.

Found literally on the edge of the world, the boss fight with Malenia, Blade of Miquella is fast-paced and precise, requiring great skill from players.

She is both fast and hard-hitting, and her flowing attacks also have a lifesteal effect, which means whenever you take a hit, she heals some of the damage you’ve dealt.

Malenia, Blade of Miquella is a boss fight as memorable as it is hard.

2. Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

One of the Shardbearers Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, is the gimmick boss fight of Elden Ring.

Like with Yhorm the Giant in Dark Souls 3, you use a special weapon found in the arena to fight it, but unlike Yhorm, this fight is actually enjoyable.

This is especially the case when the second phase starts, which I won’t spoil because it’s just too entertaining to experience blind.

Suffice it to say, he is one of the creepiest bosses in the entire game.

1. Dragonlord Placidusax

The number one spot goes to Dragonlord Placidusax – not only because he’s a memorable boss but because he’s also so out of the way that most players will completely miss him.

To fight Dragonlord Placidusax, you have to go to one of the late-game areas of Elden Ring, make several obscure jumps that could end in death and then lie down on a piece of rubble.

Yes, you randomly lie down on a broken rampart and then, after a while, a cutscene plays, and you get to fight Placidusax – one of the best boss battles in the game.

He wields red lightning, shoots beams of golden energy from his twin heads, launches diving attacks, and even teleports around you to try and get a surprise hit in.

The rhythm of the fight is also aided by one of the most dramatic boss themes you’ll hear in Elden Ring, and it all works together to make the Dragonlord Placidusax the number one boss you can’t afford to miss.

Of course, this is just a list of a few of the most notable optional bosses in Elden Ring, so if you are playing the game, be sure to explore thoroughly – you never know what you might find.

