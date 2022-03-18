AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D won’t support overclocking

AMD has officially confirmed that the upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor won’t support overclocking.

Robert Hallock, AMD’s Director of Technical Marketing, confirmed this in an interview with Hot Hardware.

Hallock added that Infinity Fabric and memory overclocking are still present, and future models may still support core and cache clocking.

“It doesn’t support CPU frequency overclocking, and that’s why, because the technology just doesn’t scale yet, and in time it will, and when it does, we’ll bring overclocking back.”

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is scheduled to launch on 20 April 2022 and is one of several new CPUs that AMD is planning to release during the next few months.

