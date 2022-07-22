FIFA 23 won’t include Russia

Due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, EA has announced that the upcoming FIFA 23 won’t have any Russian Clubs or Teams included in its line-up.

The choice by the gaming company is meant to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and promote a peaceful resolution of the invasion.

When the conflict began, EA pulled Russian teams from FIFA 22 but allowed players to keep any Russian items they had acquired.

While this isn’t a shocking move for EA, it remains to be seen what will be done should the desired peaceful resolution to the conflict arise.

If such an event does come to pass, it will be interesting to see if EA reintroduces the Russian Teams and Clubs to FIFA 23.

It was also announced that FIFA 23 will also feature cross-play, however, Pro Clubs is not supported at this time.

FIFA 22 is slated to release on 30 September 2022 on Xbox One and Series X/S, PS4/5, and PC.