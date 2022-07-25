Riot offers Clash refunds after the Shadow Isle Cup

The Shadow Isle Cup took place over the weekend for League of Legends, however, the competition was mired in bugs and glitches.

These issues caused many players to miss out on games and potential rewards.

In response to this Riot developer, Brightmoon announced that they are investigating the cause of the problems and will provide refunds to those affected.

I know some of you had issues with Clash yesterday – we are looking at addressing the root cause and will provide Clash refunds for those impacted. — Riot Brightmoon (@RiotBrightmoon) July 24, 2022

The issues players encountered include not being able to claim rewards, being stuck in queues and other issues impacting gameplay.

While refunds have been announced, there has been no indication that impacted players will get a chance to replay the final two days of the Shadow Isle Cup.

Player responses to this have been mixed.