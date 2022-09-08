New hero for Overwatch 2 leaked

Overwatch 2 is releasing on 4 October, and one of the new heroes that are coming with the game has been leaked.

The leak and information come from a notable member of the Overwatch community, Naeri X.

Overwatch 2 New Support Hero, Fox Girl ‘Kiriko’ Revealed 🦊🍃 ●Mythic Skin: Demon Genji

●New Hero: Kiriko(Fox)

└ Hinotori Kiriko Legendary Skin And the New #Overwatch2 Heroes can be obtained by unlocking the free track, even if you haven’t purchased the Battle Pass 🎫 pic.twitter.com/KeDlizkWmn — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) September 8, 2022

Kiriko will be one of the first heroes to become available with the Season One Battle Pass.

Players immediately buying the Season One Premium Battle Pass will unlock Kiriko automatically.

For those who don’t buy the Battle Pass, Blizzard has also introduced a track system that will allow players to acquire the heroes.