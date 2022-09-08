New hero for Overwatch 2 leaked

Overwatch 2 is releasing on 4 October, and one of the new heroes that are coming with the game has been leaked.

The leak and information come from a notable member of the Overwatch community, Naeri X.

Kiriko will be one of the first heroes to become available with the Season One Battle Pass.

Players immediately buying the Season One Premium Battle Pass will unlock Kiriko automatically.

For those who don’t buy the Battle Pass, Blizzard has also introduced a track system that will allow players to acquire the heroes.

