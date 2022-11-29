Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card – the best gaming has ever seen

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the graphics card I dream of owning, as it is the most powerful GPU ever built.

It is apt that the most powerful graphics card is also the most expensive – with retailers charging over R45,000.

Gaming power

However, I believe the GPU’s power justifies its insane price tag.

No graphics card comes close to the GeForce RTX 4090’s DirectX Raytracing (DXR) performance.

This means it can bring unmatched realistic lighting effects, such as shadows and refractions, to gaming, amplifying image quality and user immersion.

For example, according to Tom’s Hardware’s benchmarks, the GeForce RTX 4090 scored a DXR performance score of 149.3, whereas AMD’s Radeon RX 6950 XT, the brand’s best-performing GPU, only has a score of 68.4.

Tom’s Hardware’s benchmarks also noted that the GeForce RTX 4090 ran games at much higher frame rates than other graphics cards.

Their tests showed that the Radeon RX 6950 XT could run games at 4K Ultra at an average of 70.3 fps, whereas the GeForce RTX 4090 ran games at 4K Ultra at an average of 116.3 fps.

In fact, while 8K gaming is still in its infancy, the RTX 4090 is equipped to handle this next generation of image quality.

Moreover, Nvidia Studios’ unparalleled video editing, graphic design, and 3D rendering software powered by the GeForce RTX 4090 would allow me, someone new to digital journalism, to create impressive visuals for our sites.

The GeForce RTX 4090 also offers high-resolution and stutter-free game streaming, which I have been interested in for a while, and now as a gaming journalist, something that I want to start.

Nvidia’s DLSS

Another central selling point for the GeForce RTX 4090 is that it supports Nvidia’s third iteration of its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology.

DLSS uses AI super resolution and Tensor Cores on Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPUs to produce high-quality images with boosted frame rates.

It works by forcing a game to render at a lower resolution; Nvidia’s AI technology then works out what the image would like at a higher resolution while maintaining the superior frame rate of the lower resolution.

DLSS 3 takes this technology to the next level by using AI to create entirely new frames and place them between the rendered frames, further boosting the frame rate.

Additionally, Nvidia Reflex is included with DLSS 3 and synchronises the GeForce RTX 4090 with the CPU, ensuring ideal responsiveness and reducing system latency as the traditional render queue is removed.

The perks of DLSS 3 alone make the GeForce RTX 4090 a great graphics card, but factor in its incredible power, and it is by far the best graphics card on the market.