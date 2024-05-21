PlayStation posts job listing for mobile gaming

A new job listing from PlayStation indicates that they are planning on expanding their roster of games and services for mobile gaming.

The listing is for a Mobile Platform Architect and indicated that person hired will be responsible for developing support for free-to-play mobile games.

“PlayStation Studios Mobile is seeking an experienced software engineer to design PlayStation’s platform for developing, publishing, and operating free-to-play mobile games,” the posting noted.

“An individual in this role will spearhead the design and implementation of this platform; work in partnership with internal teams to connect mobile games to PlayStation services; and ensure that all mobile games meet PlayStation’s quality standards.”

Below, you can find the full list of responsibilities the position will come with.

Design the system architecture and backend services for the mobile games platform

Measure and improve platform security, availability, throughput and cost efficiency

Provide technical leadership and guidance to the platform engineering team

Establish pipelines and processes to facilitate the delivery of high-quality software

Collaborate across teams to integrate the platform with internal services

Influence and contribute to the platform engineering roadmap

Clearly communicate end-to-end system behavior to platform users and stakeholders

Actively track technical innovations, changes, and trends affecting mobile game development

Along with this, the posting indicated applicants need at least eight years of professional experience in the mobile gaming industry.

