EA delisting three Battlefield games this month

EA has announced that it will soon remove three older Battlefield titles from sale later this month.

The three titles are the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Battlefield 3, 4, and Hardline and each will be delisted from online stores on 31 July this year.

It will also no longer be possible to purchase DLC for the titles following this cut-off point.

However, the announcement made it clear this delisting is specifically for the PS3 and 360 versions of these games and other versions will not be impacted.

Therefore, the PC, Xbox One and PS4 versions of the three games will still be available.

Those who already own the titles will of course still be able to play their offline campaigns while online functionality will persist until November – when EA will shut down these services for the older consoles.

You can find a full list of all the older games EA is cancelling the online services for here.

