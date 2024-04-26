Todd Howard reveals when the first Starfield expansion is coming

Bethesda’s Todd Howard has revealed that the Shattered Space expansion for Starfield is coming in Fall 2024 and that updates to ship-building mechanics are also coming soon.

Howard revealed in an interview with Kinda Funny that more details about the ship building will drop later this week and that this is a separate update from the Shattered Space expansion.

“This is a separate update. Shattered Space is in the fall, but we have a big update that’s coming really soon for Starfield,” said Howard.

He also noted that Starfield’s Creation Kit has been sent out to creators and that more information should be revealed soon – further emphasising that the Creation Kit is still an important priority for them, though he couldn’t announce a launch date.

While the release of the Fallout series on Amazon has served to massively boast player numbers for Fallout 4 and New Vegas, Starfield’s player count continues to drop.

Over the last week, Starfield has averaged between 2,000 and 5,000 players – this is notable as other older Bethesda titles still boast much higher numbers, with the likes of Skyrim averaging 10-15,000 players.

Given that Starfield dominated the charts on its release, its substantial drop off is notable when weighed against these other, older titles.

Whether the update and eventual expansion improve these numbers remains to be seen.

