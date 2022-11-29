Witcher 3 to get new content in next-gen update

During one of its REDstreams, CD Projekt Red shared new footage from its next-generation update of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and announced several new features.

The publisher also confirmed that this update will be free for players who own the game on previous-generation hardware and will allow existing players to carry over their latest save.

The next-gen update launches on December 14.

New, improved quests

Next-gen players will get access to a completely new questline, too – and while CD Projekt Red has not provided many details about this new content, it has been confirmed to be inspired by the Witcher Netflix show.

The game will take further inspiration from this show by implementing alternative looks for Dandelion and Nilfgaaridan soldiers from the Netflix adaptation.

Moreover, the next-gen update will allow gamers to play quests that had unfixable bugs in the previous generation’s versions.

The Scavenger Hunt: Wolf School Gear and the Ofier’s Distant Shores quests will thus be playable thanks to the next-gen update.

Upgraded visuals

CD Projekt Red also used its latest REDstream to highlight the updated game’s far superior visuals

This next-gen version will have improved textures, upgraded Screen Space Reflections, and more realistic lighting due to ray tracing implementation.

PC Gamers with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card can use DLSS 3, while AMD Radeon RX 6000 series owners can use FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.1 – both of which significantly boost the game’s fps.

The updated version will also come with a new camera allowing you to explore the game’s world from a new perspective.

Players will be able to capture these improved visuals thanks to the next-gen update’s photo mode.

