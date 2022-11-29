Next-gen Raspberry Pi competitor announced

Banana Pi has announced its next-generation single-board computer (SBC)– the BPI-M6.

The new Chinese-manufactured SBC is an alternative to the British-manufactured Raspberry Pi – which has sold over 40 million units since its launch in 2012.

The price and launch date are yet to be announced, but spec details have been released.

Size doesn’t matter

The BPI-M6 has astonishing power considering its unremarkable look and small 92x60mm size.

The CPU comprises a quad-core Cortex-A73, which clocks in at 2.1GHZ, and a Cortex M3 core.

The processor is then bundled with an Imagination GE9920 GPU and a 6,75 TOPS NPU, which supports VideoSmart VS680

VideoSmart VS680 uses AI technology to create user-specific interactions – most notably for kiosks or point-of-sale products.

In these and other scenarios, the user will benefit from 4GBs of LPDDR4 RAM, while a MicroSD slot and 16GB eMMC Flash support are available for storage.

The one HDMI output will allow for impressive video output of 4K60.

There is also 4 USB 3.0 ports and a Gigabit Ethernet socket, and the device is charged via a USB-C port.

From a software perspective, the SBC can run both Android and Linux OSs.

Full specs