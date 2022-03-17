Sniper Elite 5 release date announced

Rebellion announced yesterday that Sniper Elite 5 will be released globally on May 26 2022 across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass and will feature bigger maps in an extensive Campaign mode, which will be playable as a single-player or in a two-player online co-op.

New features coming to the game also include an online Invasion mode, which will allow players to drop into other players’ campaigns and take the role of an anti-sniper.

Additionally, the game has added a 16-player PVP variant which will be available in a variety of multiplayer game modes.

Sniper Elite 5 Pre-Order Bonus

Gamers who pre-order Sniper Elite 5 will receive the mission “Target Führer” along with the ‘Wolf Mountain” campaign.

Players will be tasked with venturing into the Bavarian Alps to infiltrate Hitler’s private Mountain retreat while taking out armed guards and retrieving valuable sniper collectibles.

Those who pre-order the game will also get a P.1938 suppressed pistol to add to their loadout.

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition includes the Season Pass as well as the pre-order bonus.

The Season pass will include two more campaign missions, two character packs, and six weapons with optional weapon skins.

