New characters to come to Apex Legends Mobile first

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Apex Legends Mobile players will be able to get their hands on mobile-first Legends before they enter the mainstream version on PC and console.

“Choose from a growing cast of beloved Legends with unique abilities and personalities to fit an array of playstyles – and discover new mobile-first Legends with new stories to tell,” said Respawn Entertainment.

With Apex Legends mobile release date on the horizon, many fans are hyped to add this popular Battle Royale to their pocket devices, as over 7.5 million players have registered for the closed beta access so far, which launched on March 7, 2022.

Respawn has explained that while the mobile version will feature mostly the same content as the original game, it also has plans to make the game a stand-alone mobile adaption.

“New Legends, maps, gameplay, modes, progressions, and live events constantly expand the gameplay variety to keep the experience fresh and new every season,” said Respawn.

Get ready to be legendary with Apex Legends Mobile. New events. New limited-time modes. New trailer featuring high-octane, squad-based action. Pre-register: https://t.co/IB2byHHKrZ

Learn more: https://t.co/nE0R4Nixtv pic.twitter.com/86lUZmtyBW — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) March 17, 2022

