All the gaming showcases coming in June 2022

Gamers started 2022 on a high with releases such as Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West bringing much delight to the gaming community.

This high was short-lived, however, with the news that the major showcasing event E3 was cancelled and much-anticipated titles like Starfield and Redfall are now postponed to 2023.

However, June is fast approaching, and despite the absence of E3, there are a boatload of other showcasing events scheduled for next month which should bring some much-needed excitement back into the gaming community.

These events are expected to share some new game trailers, announcements, and other surprises throughout the month of June.

The full list of all the major showcasing events happening in June 2022 is given below.

Warhammer Skulls live showcase

1 June

19:00 SAST

The Warhammer Skulls live showcase will bring you all the latest news from the most anticipated video games set in the world of Warhammer.

The stream will feature global premieres of new games and reveals from Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Space Marine 2, and much more.

Fans will also get up-to-date news for favourites like Total War: Warhammer III, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector.

You’ll be able to watch the stream live on the Warhammer Twitch channel.

Netflix Geeked Week

6-10 June

This year’s Geeked Week is packed with cast reveals, talent appearances, trailer premieres, sneak peeks, surprise announcements, and much more — covering over 60 Netflix projects.

We will be getting the latest on highly-anticipated series such as The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Manifest, The Gray Man, Alice in Borderland, Day Shift, Resident Evil, and The Sea Beast.

Additionally, for the first time ever, Netflix will be sharing insights into their exclusive upcoming games.

Every day of Geeked Week will be dedicated to different themes:

Monday: June 6 (Day 1) — Series

Tuesday: June 7 (Day 2) — Film

Wednesday: June 8 (Day 3) — Animation

Thursday: June 9 (Day 4) — Stranger Things

Friday: June 10 (Day 5) — Games

Geeked Week will be streamed on all Netflix accounts across all major platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok.

Summer Game Fest

9 June

20:00 SAST

Geoff Keighley and his Summer Game Fest are returning this year for a “live cross-industry” event.

Many major publishers in the video game industry will make appearances, including 2K, Bandai Namco, Blizzard, Gearbox Publishing, Netflix, PlayStation, Square Enix, and many more.

The festival will feature game announcements, reveals, and a Day of the Devs indie game showcase.

This year’s Day of the Devs will mark the 10th anniversary of the event, and past showcases featuring popular games like Axiom Verge and Ghostrunner.

You can watch it on YouTube or Twitch.

Upload VR Showcase

9 June

The Upload VR Showcase will be announcing new games across a wide variety of headsets as well as showcasing some of the most anticipated titles.

Last year’s event confirmed the release window for Moss Book 2 and revealed titles such as Cities: VR and Vertigo 2.

You’ll be able to watch the Showcase on YouTube and their official website. You can also visit the event’s website to be informed of the starting time closer to the date.

Future Games Show

11 June

21:00 SAST

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar’s flagship digital games showcase and will feature around 40 games from publishers such as Team 17, Thunderful, and Amanita Design.

Expect new trailers, developer interviews, and exclusive announcements about the most exciting games coming in 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PS4, Xbox One and PC.

You can watch the Future Games Show on GamesRadar’s Twitch or YouTube channel.

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

12 June

19:00 SAST

Microsoft says the showcase will feature a diverse lineup of upcoming titles to be released to PC and its Game Pass service — from both the Xbox first-party division and partners around the world.

Some are hoping to see much more about Bethesda’s Starfield and Redfall.

Others have speculated that we might get a look at Fable, Perfect Dark, Forza Motorsport, Avowed, Indiana Jones, Hellblade 2, The Outer Worlds 2, Everwild, and State of Decay 3.

The show will be available to watch on Xbox’s official YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok platforms.

PC Gaming Show

12 June

21:30 SAST

The PC Gaming Show will feature over 45 games, including some reveals from teams such as 11 bit studios – the developers of This War of Mine and Frostpunk – as well as Klei Entertainment, which is the studio behind Don’t Starve.

This year’s show will treat PC fans to footage of Arma 4, the final trailer for Immortality, and gameplay for the upcoming strategy title Victoria 3.

You will be able to stream the show on PC Gamer’s Twitch or Youtube channel.