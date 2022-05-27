Several PlayStation franchises to be adapted into series and movies

According to The Verge, Sony plans to turn its flagship video game franchises into TV series and movies.

The most recent announcement revealed that the company is in the process of making a Horizon Zero Dawn series on Netflix and a God of War series with Amazon.

Sony is also working on a movie adaptation of Gran Turismo, and while the company has not found a partner for the project yet, there are rumours that the movie will feature Neill Blomkamp (known for District 9 and Chappie) as its director.

Sony has officially announced new PlayStation Productions Series in Development • Horizon coming to Netflix

• God of War coming to Amazon (previously rumored)

• Gran Turismo (no service announced) Sony continues to heavily expand their PlayStation IP into Series / Movies pic.twitter.com/5b3nkD9diF — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 26, 2022

These adaptions add to PlayStation’s other projects, which include:

a Twisted Metal series on Peacock

on Peacock an adaptation of The Last of Us for HBO

for HBO a Ghost of Tsushima movie

movie a Metal Gear Solid movie

Sony is going all-in on turning its flagship video games into TV shows and movies, and some of these plans include big Hollywood names.

For Metal Gear Solid, it is reported that Oscar Isaac will be playing Solid Snake, Pedro Pascal will act as Joel, and Bella Ramsey will play Ellie.

Ghost of Tsushima will be directed by one of the individuals behind the John Wick movies, and the recently released Uncharted movie featured Tom Holland of Spider-man fame.

Sony noted that all these projects are currently in early development, so it’s unlikely that they will be hitting the screens any time soon.