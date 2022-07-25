World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date leaked

Blizzard accidentally revealed that World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic is expected to release on 26 September 2022.

This unannounced release date of the popular 2008 expansion was displayed briefly on the game’s official website before it was quickly removed.

However, nothing is truly deleted from the internet, and below is an image of what was displayed on the game’s webpage — sourced from Wowhead.

While Blizzard has yet to confirm or deny the date, a release date is often proven accurate when leaks such as this have happened.

Either way, the new WoW Classic is set to return by the end of 2022.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic is currently in beta testing, with the expansion’s first raid, Naxxramas, having been recently made available for players to put through the wringer.

Watch the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic trailer below.