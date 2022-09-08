Netflix getting ads in November

Netflix has reportedly settled upon November as the release period for their new tier with ads to their service.

The new tier will add advertising to those streaming on Netflix.

The new subscription tier will launch on 1 November to get ahead of the competition, as Disney+ is also reportedly planning on adding a subscription tier with ads.

Netflix is also working with Microsoft to get its ad tier working. This involves ensuring it runs well and perfecting the rates per expression.

Previously streaming services have been the ideal choice for avoiding advertising while watching content. However, this seems to be the case no longer.

If the ad tiers for both Netflix and Disney+ prove successful after release, similar schemes begin to pop up with other streaming services.