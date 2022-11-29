Everything South African gamers need to know about the PSVR 2

The PlayStation VR2’s (PSVR 2) release is imminent, and we have compiled a list of the essential things South African gamers need to know about the new VR headset.

It was announced earlier this month that the PSVR 2 would launch in South Africa on the 22nd of February – the same day as the U.S. and U.K.

A standard PSVR 2 bundle – which includes the headset, the VR Sense controllers, and stereo headphones- will set consumers back R13,499.

A second bundle that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain will cost R14,499, while an optional PSVR 2 Sense Controller Charging Station is priced at R1,099.

Readers can pre-order the PSVR 2 now through numerous South African distributors but will need a PlayStation 5 (PS5) for the VR headset to work.

As reported by Bloomberg, Sony plans to make 2 million PSVR 2s by March 2023, preventing a possible PS5-Esque stock shortage at launch, which is good news for customers.

Upgraded tech

Those 2 million VR headsets will each come with some powerful tech.

The OLED screens will have 2,000 x 2,040 resolution per eye, combining to make 4K.

This is a huge improvement from Sony’s last headset, which supported a resolution of 960 x 1,080 per eye.

The PSVR 2’s screens will also support HDR and allow for refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The PSVR 2 will feature eye-tracking technology, which detects where the user is looking and enhances that image, allowing for greater immersion.

The improved image quality is aided by the increased field of view, approximately 110°.

Sony’s new headset will come with inside-out tracking via its 4 inbuilt cameras, which means that a camera –a necessity for the original PSVR- will not be required.

In terms of audio, the PSVR 2 has a built-in microphone and stereo headphone jack – consumers will need external headphones to utilize the system’s 3D audio capabilities.

The most significant change is the introduction of the Sense controllers, which look very similar to standard VR controllers but with Sony’s signature button designs.

This marks a massive improvement from the original PSVR, which used DualShock 4 and PlayStation Move controllers that were ill-suited to VR gaming.

Although the new technology marks a massive improvement, the PSVR 2 needs to be plugged into the PS5 via USB-C; this is disappointing as the Meta Quest 2 is wireless and cheaper – even after a recent price hike.

Spec tables

PSVR 2 Specs Display method OLED Panel resolution 2,000 x 2,020 per eye Panel refresh rate 90Hz, 120HZ Field of view Approx. 110° Lens separation Adjustable Sensors​ Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope, three-axis accelerometer)​ Attachment Sensor: IR Proximity sensor Cameras 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​ IR camera for eye tracking per eye Feedback Vision on headset Communication with PS5 USB Type-C Audio​ Input: Built-in microphone

Output: Stereo headphone jack

PSVR Sense Controller Specs Buttons [Right]​

PS button, Options button, Action buttons (Circle / Cross), R1 button, R2 button, Right Stick / R3 button

​[Left]​

PS button, Create button, Action buttons (Triangle / Square), L1 button, L2 button, Left Stick / L3 button Sensing/ Tracking Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer) Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking Panel refresh rate 90Hz, 120HZ Feedback ​ Trigger Effect (on R2/L2 button), Haptic Feedback (by single actuator per unit) Communication​ Bluetooth Ver5.1​ Battery Built-in Lithium-ion Rechargeable Battery​ Port 4 cameras for headset and controller tracking​ IR camera for eye tracking per eye

Lots of titles planned for 2023

Although the cable requirement is irritating, the numerous titles set to release on the PSVR 2 in 2023 is a positive for the VR headset.

The most notable title is Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is being made by Guerrilla Games in conjunction with Firesprite and will launch the same day as the headset.

The game is a significant departure from the rest of the Horizon series, as it features a new protagonist and is a linear, first-person game.

In addition, Among Us, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, No Man’s Sky, Hello Neighbour: Search and Rescue, and Tentacular will be available at launch.

Moreover, PSVR 2 exclusives The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR and Firewall Ultra are both set for release in 2023 – with the former coming out on launch day.

For fans of horror games, the Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, and The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners – Chapter 2 are all set for release sometime next year.

Although the PSVR 2 will not support backward compatibility, those who own Pistol Whip, Zenith: The Last City, and After the Fall on the original PSVR will be eligible for a free next-gen update.

This is an impressive amount of games for the PSVR 2’s first year of release.