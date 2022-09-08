Gaming Journalism Internship – Apply now

Presented by MyGaming

Broad Media is growing its editorial team and has a great opportunity for a graduate who wants to work in online gaming journalism.

As a journalist intern, you will learn to cover the latest news, produce interesting features, and sub-edit articles for publication – all while receiving first-class training.

A Junior Journalist position may also be offered to candidates who successfully complete the internship.

About Broad Media

Broad Media is South Africa’s leading independent online media company.

It offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

This journalism internship is full-time over 3 months, and based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion.

