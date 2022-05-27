Elon Musk’s Elden Ring build isn’t as bad as people are saying

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared his Elden Ring character build with the public – and many players think it is terrible.

Elon Musk recently tweeted that Elden Ring was the “most beautiful art” ever, and it seems he wasn’t joking around as he decided to share his character’s build.

Many fans have taken issue with the way Musk is building his character, and his intelligence/dexterity build has been described as terrible.

Equipped load will be lower if fast roll is needed pic.twitter.com/OTSqKrrIv4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

But there isn’t much to say about his build, barring the desire to troll someone as rich and influential as Musk. In truth, while his build is certainly not the most optimised setup, its hardly terrible.

The biggest issues raised so far have been his heavy armour, two shields and multiple swords and a few of his talisman selections.

Having two shields isn’t that surprising; he likely has different ashes of war on each for particular circumstances; using both a rapier and a katana is also fair, especially if one is Moonveil, as it provides two different damage types and movesets.

As for his heavy armour and heavy equip load, despite what many say, being over a medium equip load in Elden Ring isn’t much of an issue anymore while travelling.

When mounted on Torrent, equip load doesn’t matter, and when you’re using spells, there’s a far lower chance of getting knocked to the ground.

As for using Radagon’s Soreseal, it’s a solid option for a hybrid playstyle as it offers 20 levels worth of stats for a relatively inconsequential amount of extra damage.

Musk’s build is not the most optimised, but it’s hardly as terrible as many say.

Perhaps the most significant issue is his 30 Vigor which is unlikely to save him from the heavier attacks from enemies in the game.

The big takeaway is that everyone should be allowed to play the way they want, whether optimised min/max or general hybrid.