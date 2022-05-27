V Rising has surpassed 1 million sales in its first week

V Rising – a vampire survival game released into Early Access last week – has now reached 1 million copies sold.

The title from Stunlock Studios has seen great success among gamers and surpassed over 500,000 copies sold within three days of its release.

1,000,000 Vampires have risen from their slumber! Thank you all for being part of this achievement! pic.twitter.com/p96f0E0pbV — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 24, 2022

V Rising puts players in control of a newly-awakened vampire.

To survive the cruel world, players will have to drink blood, gather resources, and rebuild their castle while contending with the sun, enemies, and other players.

With a flexible ability and weapon-based progression system, players can build whatever character they’d prefer and change it on the fly.

V Rising is an Early Access title priced at R130 on Steam.