V Rising has surpassed 1 million sales in its first week

V Rising – a vampire survival game released into Early Access last week – has now reached 1 million copies sold.

The title from Stunlock Studios has seen great success among gamers and surpassed over 500,000 copies sold within three days of its release.

V Rising puts players in control of a newly-awakened vampire.

To survive the cruel world, players will have to drink blood, gather resources, and rebuild their castle while contending with the sun, enemies, and other players.

With a flexible ability and weapon-based progression system, players can build whatever character they’d prefer and change it on the fly.

V Rising is an Early Access title priced at R130 on Steam.

Read: Super Animal Royale — a must-play 2D multiplayer game

Authors
Tags , ,

Join the conversation

V Rising has surpassed 1 million sales in its first week

Related posts

×