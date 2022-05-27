Sony expects R4.7 billion in revenue from PC games in 2022

Sony has released a business segment briefing for shareholders that declared the company expects to make $300 million (R4.7 billion) in net sales on PC by the end of the 2022 financial year.

Sony noted that this will be possible as it plans to accelerate its PC launch schedule and will release up to half of its current and upcoming titles to PC and mobile by 2025.

The report showed that Sony made $35 million (R551 million) from PC sales in the financial year 2020, a number that more than doubled to $80 million (R1.26 billion) in 2021.

Backing up these figures was a chart that presented the success of three former PlayStation exclusives that launched on PC.

The biggest earner was Horizon Zero Dawn which brought in $60 million (R944 million) in revenue — this was more than both God of War and Days Gone which accumulated $26.2 million (R412 million) and $22.7 million (R357 million) respectively.

After the presentation of these numbers, Sony then made its bold prediction that they expect $300 million in net sales on PC by the end of the financial year 2022.

“By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” said Sony president Jim Ryan.

“The opportunities for significant growth in the number of people who play our games, the number of people who enjoy our games, and the number of people who spend money on our games, is exponentially a large one,” he added.

While Ryan has noted that PlayStation Studios has 12 live service multi-platform games in development, the only known upcoming titles coming to PC this year are Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Although it is still too early to tell, these two upcoming games are unlikely to rake in the predicted $300 million on their own.

This suggests the possibility of a flood of PC ports for games like Bloodborne, Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us — although nothing official has been announced.