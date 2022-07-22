Cool PC game deals on Steam and Epic Games this weekend — 22 July

This week has been a good one for gamers, especially for many feline fans, as Stray was released to play on Tuesday 19 July 2022.

Stray has taken the gaming world by the scruff of its neck, as the cat simulator racked up 60,000 sales on Steam alone — breaking the publisher Annapurna Interactive’s previous day one sales record by nearly 50,000.

If you’re not into cats, there’s no need to worry, as Steam and Epic Games have some awesome PC game deals for you to consider for this weekend.

The best PC game deals from Steam and Epic Games for this weekend are listed below.

Shop Titans — Free on Epic Games

Tannenberg — Free (usually R130) on Epic Games

Redout: Enhanced Edition — R42.29 (70% off) on Epic Games

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition — R187.77 (67% off) on Epic Games

Deathloop — R359.60 (60% off) on Epic Games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — R239.98 (70% off) on Steam

Dead By Daylight — R87.60 (60% off) on Steam

No Man’s Sky — R299.50 (50% off) on Steam

Red Dead Redemption II — R499.50 (50% off) on Steam

Electronic Arts Publisher Sale: Battlefield — up to 80% off on Steam

Curve Games Midyear Madness Sale — up to 80% off on Steam