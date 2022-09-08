Deltarune won’t get a new chapter this year

Developer Toby Fix has announced that despite making good progress, the next chapter for Deltarune won’t be released this year.

Toby Fox, the developer of the acclaimed Undertale and now Deltarune, announced in a Tweet and added that while no new chapters of the game are coming this year, fans can look forward to some special next week in celebration of Undetale’s and Deltarune’s anniversary.

We won’t be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year… But as usual, we have a little something specil planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2… See you next week! — tobyfox (@tobyfox) September 6, 2022

Following Deltarune Chapter 2 last year, Toby Fox also revealed that the following three chapters would release simultaneously – this could explain the delay and the lack of a release this year.

Notably, chapter 2 was reportedly excellent and well-received. While disappointing, this lack of release should be taken as an indication of Toby Fox’s goal of releasing another three chapters of the same quality for fans.

Fox has not released any further information about the upcoming three chapters, indicating in May that development is going well and that they’re getting more people to help on the project.

Undertale was developed alone by Fox, so it will be interesting to see what effect a larger development team will have on Deltarune.

The first two Chapters of Deltarune are free on Steam, and you can download the game’s demo to access them.