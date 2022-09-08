Ubisoft to unveil new Assassin’s Creed games

Ubisoft will announce multiple new Assassin’s Creed games at Ubisoft Forward on Saturday, reports Bloomberg.

The publisher will reportedly unveil information about three games from the popular stealth-focused series:

Codename “Red” – Set in Japan.

Set in Japan. Codename “Neo” – Set in the Holy Roman Empire; focuses on witch trials.

Set in the Holy Roman Empire; focuses on witch trials. Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Set in Baghdad.

Red and Neo will form part of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Infinity platform, which has been designed to support future games in the series.

These games are unlikely to release before 2024.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has already been announced and has been marketed as a conscious transition away from the RPG elements that have split the fanbase.

Instead, it will return to the series’ old focus on stealth – allowing players to feel like a true assassin.

Ubisoft will also use its Forward event to provide updates on upcoming titles like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Skull and Bones, as well as content for titles like Brawlhalla, For Honor, The Crew 2, and Anno 1800.