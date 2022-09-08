Keanu Reeves is back – Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion trailer

CD Projekt Red has unveiled a teaser for its upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, in which Keanu Reeves will return as his popular character, Johnny Silverhand.

The expansion will be called Phantom Liberty and focuses on the New United States of America (NUSA) – which is the official American government in the Cyberpunk 2077 gameworld.

In the trailer, the protagonist – V – makes an oath to serve the NUSA, which Silverhand calls a “bad idea.”

Viewers are shown new characters and a new district within Night City, while game director Gabriel Amatangelo said the DLC will use a “new style of plot.”

After the trailer, Reeves confirmed to fans that he and his character were returning via a pre-recorded clip.

“It’s awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny, and I hope you’re excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future,” said Reeves.

“Keep an eye out for more info, and I’ll see you again in Night City.”

The expansion is expected to launch in 2023 and will be the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.