The Witcher 4 will start off a new Witcher game saga

During CD Projekt Red’s H1 2022 results conference, it was revealed that the gaming company has already begun work on the Witcher 4.

The fourth game is intended to start a new saga of games set in the Witcher universe.

“There will be a new saga,” said Adam Kiciński, CEO of CD Projekt Red.

“Now, we are pre-producing the first game of this saga, but we have in mind more than one. The first saga was three games, so now we are thinking about more than one game.”

Beyond the game being in pre-production CD Projekt Red, we also know the game will be developed with Unreal Engine 5 rather than CD Projekt’s in-house REDengine.

Given the released image with the Blog Post titled ‘A new Saga Begins’ made in March, we can now determine that the new game and potentially those that follow will follow one of the other Witcher Schools.

The image depicted a Witcher medallion in the snow; however, rather than a wolf, this medallion features a cat of some description and no doubt represents either the established School of the Cat or perhaps an entirely new School.