Top 5 most anticipated games of 2023

2023 is fast approaching, and many games are set to be released that we are eager to get our hands on.

With less than two months remaining in 2022, most of this year’s highly anticipated games have already been released – barring The Calisto Protocol and Need for Speed Unbound, which both come out on December 2.

We’ve switched our attention to the games coming out in 2023, and it looks set to be an excellent year for gaming.

One of the best things about next year’s releases is that almost all will adopt the ninth generation of console technology.

2021 and 2022 are best described as transitional years, as games would often be released on eighth- and ninth-generation consoles – for example, Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo were released on both the PS4 and the PS5 earlier this year.

But, with the developers now only focusing on the latest technology, 2023’s games will get a massive overall boost in terms of visuals and performance as the inferior power of the previous generation no longer has to be considered.

5 – Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix’s nearly four-decade-old franchise is set to release its sixteenth mainline title next year – six years after its last release.

Gamers will follow the life of Clive Rosfield from his teens to adulthood in a darkly-themed faux-medieval setting.

The game will be released during the southern hemisphere’s winter and will be a timed exclusive on the PlayStation 5 for six months.

4. Tekken 8

Tekken 8 looks to have fully realised the visual potential of the ninth generation of gaming if its reveal trailer above is to be believed.

Although video game publishers often embellish the visuals of their games in pre-release footage, anything close to the visuals presented by Bandai Namco would be impressive.

3. Marvel’s Spiderman 2

Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spiderman 2 is set to be released exclusively on the PlayStation 5 next year.

Information on the game remains limited, but it is known that Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Venom will all feature.

2. Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo Switch owners can finally explore Hyrule with Link again.

Not much about the game has been revealed, but some fans believe that the title could reference the death of Zelda as she was last seen falling off a cliff during the game’s teaser trailer at E3 2021 – which you can watch above.

The sequel to 2017’s Breath of the Wild is set to come out on May 12, 2023.

1. Starfield

Microsoft-owned Bethesda is set to launch a new open-world RPG franchise for the first time in 25 years with Starfield.

Fans are incredibly excited to explore Bethesda’s new world of over 1,000 planets – even if the disastrous launch of Fallout 76 has tainted the company’s image.

Read more: Microsoft buying publishers as Xbox Game Pass lacks games