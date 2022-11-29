The top announcements at The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022 event took place last night and highlighted lots of exciting new information about upcoming game launches and expansions.

From Idris Elba starring in an upcoming video game expansion to the announcement of a Death Stranding sequel – the night was full of surprises.

We have highlighted the most notable announcements below.

Death Stranding 2 confirmed

Legendary video game director Hideo Kojima has been teasing a new video game for a long time – and last night, it was confirmed to be a Death Stranding 2 sequel.

The sequel uses the working title of DS2 and was unveiled through a heavily theatrical trailer.

Idris Elba to feature in Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 game showcased its second official teaser for its upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion.

This trailer unveiled Idris Elba as a character in Phantom Liberty. Elba follows in the Hollywood-trodden footsteps of Keanu Reeves, another fan-favourite actor who plays Johnny Silverhand in the main story.

Amazon to launch Genshin Impact competitor

Just over a year after launching its open-world MMO game, New World, Amazon has returned to the video game publishing spotlight with the announcement of Blue Protocol.

Amazon will work with Bandai Namco to publish this MMO RPG with an anime-style twist.

It is expected to launch in the second half of 2023.

Horizon Forbidden West to get expansion

Sony announced that Horizon Forbidden West will get an expansion called Burning Shores.

This expansion will only be available on PlayStation 5 and will let players explore a range of new areas.

Elden Ring creator to launch Armed Core VI

Fresh off its smash hit, Elden Ring, FromSoftware surprised viewers by announcing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

The game will be available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, and will launch next year.

Diablo IV gets launch date

Diablo IV will officially launch on 6 June 2023 – bringing more dark RPG action to the series’ fans.



New trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order got an official reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2022.

This trailer also provided the game’s release date: 17 March 2023.