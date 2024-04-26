Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PC requirement revealed

The minimum and recommended PC system requirements for the upcoming PC port of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut have been revealed.

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most popular PlayStation exclusives when it was released in 2020, and its PC port has received a similar response.

Players looking forward to the title should ensure their PC’s capabilities match up with the game’s requirements, as listed below.

Minimum

OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i3-7100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory 8GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Storage 75GB available space Additional Notes SSD Recommended

Recommended

OS Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 16GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Storage 75GB available space Additional Notes SSD Recommended

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is slated to drop on PC on 16 May and will support Legends co-op and cross-platform battles on PC, PS4, and PS5.

It will also feature a PlayStation overlay that will let gamers add friends, collect prizes, change game settings, and modify their profiles.

