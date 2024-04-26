Fallout 4 achievements fixed

Xbox has announced that it has fixed an issue preventing players from unlocking achievements in Fallout 4 ahead of the 25 April free update.
The announcement was made via X, with a Tweet from Xbox Support noting that players should once again be able to unlock achievements in the resurgent title.
Following the release of the Fallout show, Fallout 4 has enjoyed a resurgence of players with its Steam number jumping to an impressive 160,000 peak player count yesterday – massively increased from the last few months where it averaged 15-20,000 players.
Along with the show, Xbox is also releasing a free content update on 25 April to celebrate Fallout 4 getting its next-gen update for consoles.
The free update will include:
Console
- Native applications for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S
- Performance mode and Quality mode
- Stability improvements
- 60FPS and increased resolutions
PC
- Widescreen and ultra-widescreen support
- Fixes for the Creation Kit
- Quest updates
- Stability, mods, and bug fixes
Creation Club
- Enclave remnants
- Makeshift Weapon Pack
- Halloween Workshop
