Fallout 4 achievements fixed

Xbox has announced that it has fixed an issue preventing players from unlocking achievements in Fallout 4 ahead of the 25 April free update.

The announcement was made via X, with a Tweet from Xbox Support noting that players should once again be able to unlock achievements in the resurgent title.

Following the release of the Fallout show, Fallout 4 has enjoyed a resurgence of players with its Steam number jumping to an impressive 160,000 peak player count yesterday – massively increased from the last few months where it averaged 15-20,000 players.

Along with the show, Xbox is also releasing a free content update on 25 April to celebrate Fallout 4 getting its next-gen update for consoles.

The free update will include:

Console

Native applications for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Performance mode and Quality mode

Stability improvements

60FPS and increased resolutions

PC

Widescreen and ultra-widescreen support

Fixes for the Creation Kit

Quest updates

Stability, mods, and bug fixes

Creation Club

Enclave remnants

Makeshift Weapon Pack

Halloween Workshop

