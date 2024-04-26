Fallout 4 Downgrader mod explodes in popularity as players remove the current-gen update

A mod that reverts Fallout 4’s current-gen update has been downloaded over 10,000 times since it was released on Nexus Mods on 28 April.

The success of the Fallout show has seen a staggering increase in PC players for both Fallout 4 and Fallout: New Vegas .

Many of these players have been eager to mod their experience, too, resulting in Nexus Mods being occasionally inaccessible due to the sheer demand.

However, the release of Fallout 4’s current-gen update has broken many of the mods available to players – along with introducing numerous new bugs and performance issues to the older game.

Therefore, the release of a mod to revert this update should come as no surprise, given how active the modding scene is for Bethesda titles.

The Fallout 4 Downgrader mod, created by modder Zerratar, will allow players to begin or resume modded playthroughs and avoid the new issues the current-gen update created.

The most notable advantage this mod may have is for the Fallout: London mod, one of the most highly anticipated mods for Fallout 4, and which was indefinitely delayed following the release of the current-gen update.

While the Fallout: London team have indicated they intend to get the mod out as soon as possible, after they update it to the current-gen version of the game, the Downgrader mod could provide an effective alternative to those desperate to play it now.

