New Elden Ring DLC trailer drops

FromSoftware has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, and it has earned nearly 3 million views in less than 24 hours.

The trailer provided further story details for the DLC which is set to release on 21 June this year and as of writing Elden Ring has moved back into the top ten sellers on Steam.

In terms of what we learned from the trailer, as is usually the case with FromSoftware, it wasn’t much.

The initial part of the trailer gave us some new looks into where the DLC will be taking place and some historical context for why its will be destroyed and be depressing to explore.

It seems, based on the trailer, that Mesmer burnt the place to the ground and impaled its guardians – why he did so, who knows.

What we do know, is that this terrible war took place before the bulk of events in the main game’s canon and most likely relates to Queen Marika’s taking the Elden Ring and the Lands Between.

Finally, the trailer notes that Miquella has abandoned everything and that ‘we’ are determined to follow in his footsteps.

The ‘we’ seemingly refers to a new group of NPCs that the player may be able to join as part of the DLC, given that the trailer ends with the narrator pondering whether those watching the trailer will join them on their journey.

Shadow of the Erdtree is currently available for pre-order, and you can watch the trailer below.

