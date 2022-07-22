The Last of Us part I Remake features and gameplay trailer released

Sony has released the features and gameplay trailer from developer Naughty Dog that dives into The Last of Us part I Remake’s many updates and enhancements.

According to the game’s creative director Shaun Escayg and game director Matthew Gallant, the title has been rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of a new generation of graphics technology.

The Last of Us Part I Remake can render native 4K at 30 FPS or dynamic 4K at 60 FPS, and features PS5 exclusives like DualSense wireless controller haptics, trigger effects, and 3D audio.

Additionally, the game will feature gameplay enhancements that aim to increase player immersion.

These enhancements include:

Denser physics with added bumpables and chipables — bullets can now rip apart concrete and environmental objects.

— bullets can now rip apart concrete and environmental objects. Motion matching technology — meaning that character animations flow more convincingly, intuitively and realistically.

— meaning that character animations flow more convincingly, intuitively and realistically. A host of AI upgrades — characters inhabit the world more authentically and realistically, such as buddy characters navigating cover to avoid enemy NPC sightlines more authentically.

Naughty Dog noted that it has also integrated some fan requests, including a “permadeath” mode, a speedrun-focused mode, and a host of brand-new unlockable costumes for Joel and Ellie.

The Last of Us Part I Remake will launch on PlayStation on 5 September 2022.

Watch the features and gameplay trailer below.