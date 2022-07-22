Every PlayStation announcement trailer for the week – 22 July

This week saw the release of the popular cat simulator and exploration game Stray, but there are plenty of other notable games that deserve your attention.
Below we have listed all the notable trailers and announcements for the week.
Announcement trailers
Seduction: A Monk’s Fate (PS4/5)
Stray (PS4/5)
- Circus Electrique (PS4/5) — Release Date Trailer
- Horse Tales – Emerald Valley Ranch (PS4/5) — Trailer
- South of the Circle (PS4/5) — Release Date Trailer
- Warframe – TennoCon 2022: Veilbreaker (PS4/5) — Reveal Trailer
Launch trailers
Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition (PS4)
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – Trials of the Dragon King (PS4/5)
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (PS4) — Trailer
- Hazel Sky (PS4) — Trailer
- The Riftbreaker – Metal Terror (PS5) — Trailer
- Wally and the Fantastic Predators (PS4/5) — Trailer
Content trailers
Gotham Knights – Official Batgirl (PS5) — Character Trailer
The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 – Features and Gameplay Trailer (PS5)
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars – Making of Nostalgia Music Theme (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
- Cult of the Lamb – Sermons from the Lamb – Part 1: Starting Your Cult (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
- Cult of the Lamb – Sermons from the Lamb – Part 2: Cultish Encounters (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Frieza (PS4) — Reveal Trailer
- Fall Guys – Godzilla (PS4/5) — Gameplay Trailer
- For Honor – Medjay (PS4) — Hero Reveal Trailer
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – PC Features (PC) — Content Trailer
- Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted – Solstice (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
- No Man’s Sky – Endurance (PS4/5) — Update Trailer
- Paladins – Caspian (PS4) — Cinematic Trailer
- PUBG – Deston (PS4) — Gameplay Trailer
- Rollerdrome – Innovation (PS4/5) — Content Trailer
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever – Heroes & Villains (PS4/5) — Trailer
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (PS5) — Story Trailer
- Way of the Hunter (PS4/5) — Gameplay Trailer
