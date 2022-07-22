Every PlayStation announcement trailer for the week – 22 July

This week saw the release of the popular cat simulator and exploration game Stray, but there are plenty of other notable games that deserve your attention.

Below we have listed all the notable trailers and announcements for the week.

Announcement trailers

Seduction: A Monk’s Fate (PS4/5)

Stray (PS4/5)

Launch trailers

Raji: An Ancient Epic Enhanced Edition (PS4)

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – Trials of the Dragon King (PS4/5)

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp (PS4) — Trailer

Hazel Sky (PS4) — Trailer

The Riftbreaker – Metal Terror (PS5) — Trailer

Wally and the Fantastic Predators (PS4/5) — Trailer

Content trailers

Gotham Knights – Official Batgirl (PS5) — Character Trailer

The Last of Us Part I Rebuilt for PS5 – Features and Gameplay Trailer (PS5)