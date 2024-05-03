Sony bends the knee to PC players

Sony has announced that it will not be proceeding with its plans to release its Helldiver 2 account linking update after massive player backlash.

The update, announced last week, would have required Helldivers 2 players on Steam to link their accounts to a PlayStation Network account to continue playing.

It should be noted that this was always intended to be the case, but on release, the requirement was disabled due to the massive influx of players and the strain this placed on the game’s servers.

However, little was done to promote this fact to players and the game was also sold in countries where creating a PlayStation Network account isn’t possible.

Players were justifiably angry with this announcement, and in just a few days, the Helldivers 2 user review score on Steam saw a dramatic drop.

Before the announcement of the update being cancelled, Helldivers 2 had dropped to an Overwhelmingly Negative score with recent reviews from over 250,000 players.

As of writing and the announcement, this has already seen a change with the recent reviews score shifting to Mostly Negative.

It remains to be seen whether all those who left negative reviews change or delete them now that Sony has reversed its course.

