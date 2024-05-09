Sony reportedly opens new studio

Sony has apparently setup a new internal studio with former Deviation Games developers.

This report comes from Michael Anthony, the former technical director for Deviation Games, on Linkedin where he indicated in a post that previous Deviation employees were now working at Sony.

“I hear that a lot of previous Deviation Games employees have setup their own studio at Sony working on an undisclosed new IP,” said Anthony.

“All the people I see working there that have signed up are top class developers and hope that you can create a top class new IP with your studio that hopefully gives you all the time you need to create a quality product and not have to deal with red tape from previous projects.”

This news comes as a surprise given Sony’s plan to “commence a reduction of our overall headcount globally by about 8% or about 900 people”.

These layoffs will impact all of the company’s businesses around the world.

Deviation Games was founded in 2020 by two veterans of the Call of Duty development team.

However, the studio failed to release its first title and was shortly thereafter hit by layoffs before being closed.

