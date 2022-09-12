The video game I like the most

The Uncharted series has produced some of my favorite video games, and Uncharted 2: Among Thieves is the game that I have cherished the most in my 15 years as a gamer.

My enjoyment of these games meant that I was intrigued to see if they could be converted into a movie, but Tom Holland’s portrayal of Nathan Drake left a sour taste in my mouth.

Not only was Holland miscast in the role, but almost every decision the filmmakers made was questionable.

The film adaptation disappointed me so much that I have decided to explain what I loved about Naughty Dog’s 2009 smash hit.

Gameplay is simple yet fun

I struggled to decide between Uncharted 2 and Grand Theft Auto 5 as my favourite game, but the latter lost out as its playable characters have the turning circle of a tank – and that is being generous.

Uncharted 2, in contrast, has smooth gameplay that feels fantastic, including:

Slick shooting mechanics

Intriguing puzzles

Fascinating mixture of parkour and rock climbing

Thrilling set pieces

Although the game is now a little bit dated, the graphics were incredible at the time, adding to the insane spectacles found throughout the game’s roughly 10-hour runtime.

Strong Story and Characterisation

These spectacles found throughout the game make it feel like an Indiana Jones/Tomb Raider-Esque adventure.

Even with the unbridled cut scenes, Drake’s hunt for Marco Polo’s treasure is filled with twists and turns.

However, the game never takes itself too seriously – something that I struggled with during Naughty Dog’s other title, the Last of Us.

For context, the Last of Us starts with the main character’s young daughter’s violent murder, whereas Uncharted 2 has an easter egg where Drake swims in a pool and plays Marco Polo.

Uncharted 2’s light-hearted nature makes the game accessible, as players can jump in anytime and enjoy themselves.

The game’s humour is also found in its characters – who are by far the best part of the whole game.

Besides their unbelievable acrobatic skills, Drake and Sully feel human, as their father-son type relationship makes it clear that they care about each other.

The female characters, Elena and Chloe, also feel like real people, which is an incredible accomplishment considering how male-dominated the video game industry was in the late 2000s – Uncharted 2 benefited from having a female writer and director in Amy Henning.

The strong characterisation found in the game ultimately stops it from becoming a run-of-the-mill action romp.

I highly recommend readers play the game to follow these engaging characters on their adventure.