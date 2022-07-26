The Last of Us Part 1 PC version coming very soon

It has been confirmed that the highly anticipated Last of Us Part 1 PC port will be released soon after the PS5 version of the game.

This announcement came in a Tweet from Jonathan Benainous, a developer with Naughty Dog, who confirmed the expected release in response to a fan’s excitement.

Glad to hear you’re hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release! — Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022

This news will undoubtedly be a welcome surprise for those looking to play the beloved game but don’t have a PS5.

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 is slated to release this year on 2 September, and the PC port of the game marks the end of the title’s PlayStation exclusivity.

We do not currently have an exact release date for the PC port, but given Benainous’s comment, we could potentially see it anytime next year.