Best value-for-money CPU air coolers

It’s critical for any gamer’s PC build to have a proper cooling system installed, as it allows for the accumulated heat produced by the processor to flow away from vital working parts without damaging the hardware.

While there are many CPU coolers on the market, Air coolers are ideal for the average gamer, as they are relatively inexpensive and offer a much better cooling performance than stock air coolers.

For casual gamers looking for efficient cooling for a low to mid-range CPU without breaking the bank, then the Deepcool AS500 Plus is a great option.

The AS500 Plus offers a fan speed range of between 500 and 1200 RPM, with two 140mm PWM fans that elevate it to the point where it can compete with any single tower cooler on the market.

The Deepcool AS500 Plus is a notable all-rounder that won’t empty your wallet.

If you’re a single tower fan looking for a good-quality and quiet air cooler that comes at an attractive price, then the Be Quiet! Pure Rock 2 is for you.

The Pure Rock 2 is equipped with the company’s highly regarded Pure Wings 2 PWM fan which carries a stealthy 26.8dB(A) noise rating.

The Be Quiet! Pure Rock 2 is a quiet, affordable and effective cooler.

For those that have deeper pockets, and simply looking for the best among the air cooler offerings, then you’ll be hard pressed to find a better-performing air cooler than the Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Black.

Noctua’s flagship twin-tower NH-D15 can handle any consumer CPU on the market.

The NH-D15’s two 140mm fans offer speeds of between 300 and 1500 RPM, which run slower than their 120mm counterparts but move plenty more air.

Under normal operation, this air cooler is considered truly silent, with a max 24.6dB(A) noise rating.

The best CPU air coolers to buy in South Africa and their respective specifications are listed below.

Deepcool AS500 Plus — R999

Deepcool AS500 Plus specifications Socket support Intel 1200, 1150, 1151, 1155, 2011, 2066 | AMD AM4, AM3, AM2, FM2, and FM1 Fans 2 x 140mm PWM Fan speed 500 to 1200 RPM Dimensions (L x W x H) 14 x 10.2 x 16.4 cm Noice level Max 31.5dB(A)

Be Quiet! Pure Rock 2 — R1,413

Be Quiet! Pure Rock 2 specifications Socket support Intel LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1200, 2011, 2011-3, 2066 | AMD AM3 and AM4 Fans 1 x Pure Wings 2 120mm Fan speed Up to 1500 RPM Dimensions (L x W x H) 8.7 x 12.1 x 15.5 cm Noice level Max 26.8dB(A)

Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Black — R3,737

Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Black specifications Socket support Intel LGA 1150, 1151, 1155, 1156, 1200, 2011, 2011-3, 2066 | AMD AM4, AM3, AM2, FM2, and FM1 Fans 2 x NF-A15 HS-PWM Fan speed 300 to 1500 RPM Dimensions (L x W x H) 16.1 x 15 x 16.5 cm Noice level Max 24.6dB(A)

For laptop gamers

While gaming laptops come with build-in cooling fans and software, it would be wise to consider additional cooling.

Even the best gaming laptops can be in danger of overheating, and while you can’t replace your device’s stock cooling hardware, you can invest in an inexpensive cooling pad.

According to Laptop Mag, the right cooling pad can effectively lower both internal and external temperatures.

A notable example is the S-18 laptop cooling pad, which offers 4 fans with a speed of 1500 RPM and a super silent 21dB(A) noise rating.

You can get the S-18 laptop cooling pad for R279 on Takealot.