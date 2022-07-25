A dozen Marvel projects announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

During Marvel Studio’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, studio president Kevin Feige confirmed a dozen titles coming between 2022 and 2025.

All these movies will be released in phases, with Feige announcing titles for phases four, five, and six.

These three phases have been dubbed The Multiverse Saga and will include both feature films and Disney+ series’.

Phase four started with Black Window – which was released on 29 June 2021 – and will conclude with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on 11 November 2022.

Phase five will commence with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on 17 February 2023, while phase six will open with the Fantastic Four on 8 November 2024, and end the saga with two Avengers movies in 2025.

Feige noted that, apart from Fantastic Four and the Avengers movies, more Marvel content will be announced for phase six throughout the coming years.

The Marvel movies and series ending off phase four, and coming in phases five and six are listed below.

Phase 4

She-Hulk (Disney+) — 17 August 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — 11 November 2022

Phase 5

Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania — 17 February 2023

Secret Invasion (Disney+) — Spring 2023

What If… season two (Disney+) — Early 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — 5 May 2023

Echo (Disney+) — Summer 2023

The Marvels — 28 July 2023

Loki season two (Disney+) — Summer 2023

Blade — 3 November 2023

Ironheart (Disney+) — Fall 2023

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Distney+) — Winter 2023

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney+) — Spring 2024

Captain America: New World Order — 3 May 2024

— 3 May 2024 Thunderbolts — 26 July 2024

Phase 6