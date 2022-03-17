Console and games prices – Makro vs Takealot

It has become a lot more difficult to find the best deals on consoles and video games because of the sheer number of physical and online retailers.

To help you out, we’ve put together a simple price comparison between Makro and Takealot for consoles and various popular video games.

Consoles

Whether you decide to shop at Makro or hop onto Takealot, you’ll pay the same retail price for the Xbox Series X. The Series S is only available on Takealot, and comes with a Fornite and Rocket League bundle.

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5, the availability of the console across retailers seems to be very limited, as both Makro and Takealot have no stock of the console.

Console Makro price Takealot price Xbox Series X R11,999 R11,999 Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle no stock R6,999 PlayStation 5 no stock no stock

However, this doesn’t mean you can’t get your hands on one, as we found a 1TB PlayStation 5 Disc Edition on GeeWiz for R15,995.

Additionally, if you looking to save some money by purchasing the previous generation of consoles, Takealot has stock of both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One while Makro does not.

Takealot offers an Xbox One for R9,999, while the PlayStation 4 is offered as a bundle, which includes five games and a headset for only R8,199.

Games

We compared the prices of Games by choosing several popular games that were available across both stores.

We found that, while different games were cheaper on different platforms, Takealot was more commonly the cheaper option.

Xbox series X games Makro price Takealot price FIFA 22 R899 R799 NBA 2K22 R999 R799 WWE 2K22 R999 R1,095

PlayStation 5 games Makro price Takealot price Resident Evil: Village R999 R789 Immortals Fenyx Rising R599 R699 Marvel’s Spider-man Miles Morales R999 R835

If you’ve opted for the cheaper Xbox Series S, then you won’t have the option of playing hard copy games.

However, both the Xbox and PlayStation have an online store that gives you access to games without the need for a hard copy.

Ultimately, there is very little difference in the prices for console products when comparing Makro to Takealot. If anything, Takealot is slightly cheaper when it comes to physical video games.

You should also consider that Takealot offers free delivery for purchases over R400, whereas the minimum delivery cost with Makro is R55.

Takealot will generally have a larger range of games and products than Makro, which ultimately puts Takealot slightly ahead of Makro in our opinion.

