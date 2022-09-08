Madden NFL 23 free for a limited time

Madden NFL 23 will soon be free via a trial for a limited time on Ps4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S from 8-11 September.

Players will be able to participate in the trial and get a hands-on look at what the game has to offer.

EA is also selling Madden NFL 23’s All-Madden edition at a 25% discount.

Madden’s producer Seann Graddy indicated that the team intends to continue improving the game throughout the next year.

“Our team is passionate about creating the best experience for our players every time they start Madden NFL 23, and we never stop improving the game after its release,” said Graddy.